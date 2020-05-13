This couple in Chennai quenches the thirst of conservancy workers with free tender coconuts

M. Sangeetha and her husband R. Mahendran, have a unique way of thanking conservancy workers for keeping the city clean – they give them free tender coconuts every day.

The couple has been running a tender coconut shop in West Mogappair for many years. Even much before COVID-19 struck, they have been quenching the thirst of a few of the workers, free of cost. “It is our way of thanking them. These people keep our city clean,” says Ms. Sangeetha who has been managing the shop for the past five years.

Mr. Mahendran, who is now 37, said that he has been providing tender coconuts free of cost to conservancy workers ever since he was 13 years old. “Earlier I used to have the shop in K.K. Nagar. The workers, tired after working in the scorching sun, used to ask for water. I used to give them coconut water instead and this refreshes them,” he explains. He says that tender coconut water would provide nutrition for the workers as well. “On an average I give it free of cost to four workers every day. The coconuts are procured from Cuddalore and Pollachi. Each costs around ₹40 to ₹50 and I earn about ₹600 every day,” he says.

Every morning he opens the shop around 5.30 a.m and it remains open till 6 p.m. “I also have a water can in my shop and people who are thirsty can quench their thirst and go,” he says, while chopping a coconut.