Chennai

This couple in Chennai quenches the thirst of conservancy workers with free tender coconuts

Ms. Sangeetha providing tender coconuts free of cost to conservancy workers in

Ms. Sangeetha providing tender coconuts free of cost to conservancy workers in   | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

The couple in West Mogappair say this is their way of thanking the workers who keep the city clean

M. Sangeetha and her husband R. Mahendran, have a unique way of thanking conservancy workers for keeping the city clean – they give them free tender coconuts every day.

The couple has been running a tender coconut shop in West Mogappair for many years. Even much before COVID-19 struck, they have been quenching the thirst of a few of the workers, free of cost. “It is our way of thanking them. These people keep our city clean,” says Ms. Sangeetha who has been managing the shop for the past five years.

Mr. Mahendran, who is now 37, said that he has been providing tender coconuts free of cost to conservancy workers ever since he was 13 years old. “Earlier I used to have the shop in K.K. Nagar. The workers, tired after working in the scorching sun, used to ask for water. I used to give them coconut water instead and this refreshes them,” he explains. He says that tender coconut water would provide nutrition for the workers as well. “On an average I give it free of cost to four workers every day. The coconuts are procured from Cuddalore and Pollachi. Each costs around ₹40 to ₹50 and I earn about ₹600 every day,” he says.

Every morning he opens the shop around 5.30 a.m and it remains open till 6 p.m. “I also have a water can in my shop and people who are thirsty can quench their thirst and go,” he says, while chopping a coconut.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 5:14:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/this-couple-in-chennai-quenches-the-thirst-of-conservancy-workers-with-free-tender-coconuts/article31574503.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY