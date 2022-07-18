Thiruvallikeni railway station’s link with freedom struggle recalled

The Southern Railway is organising “Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Stations” at five railway stations, including Thiruvallikeni, associated with the country’s freedom in Tamil Nadu as part of the Azadi Ki Amrit Mahotsav.

The unassuming and dingy Thiruvallikeni railway station looked bright, decked with floral decorations welcoming the hundreds of surprised commuters with a red carpet on Friday evening. The railway station on the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) section was decorated for the historic link the railway station has with the country’s freedom struggle, as the house of freedom fighter and poet Subramania Bharati is located near the station.

The Thiruvallikeni railway station is one of the five stations identified for a week-long celebration by Southern Railway.

The Indian Railway to commemorate 75 years of Independent India has been celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav throughout the year. As part of the commemoration celebration, the Southern Railway has identified five railway stations for the ‘Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Stations’. In the week-long celebration the five railway stations of Thiruvallikeni, Tiruppur, Vanchi Maniyachi, Vellore Cantonment and Nilambur Road will showcase the historic link these railway stations had with the freedom struggle. The celebration would be held from July 18 to 23.

B.G. Mallya, General Manager, Southern Railway, inaugurating the celebration at the Thiruvallikeni railway station on Friday, said it was a honour for Thiruvallikeni along with four other stations to be part of the 75 railway stations listed throughout the country for the “Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Stations” celebrations.

The Southern Railway is holding an exhibition of rare photographs of the freedom struggle and has put up a selfie point for the visitors.

Chennai Divisional Railway Manager Ganesh participated in the celebration.

Schoolchildren dressed in Bharathiar attire rendered songs penned by the poet on the occasion.