Thirumazhisai to have a ‘15-minute’ concept city near Kuthambakkam bus terminus

December 21, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) is planning to develop “a 15-minute city” concept, focussing on start-ups and innovations around the Kuthambakkam Bus Terminus in the proposed Thirumazhisai New Town.

A “15-minute city” is a concept popularised after 2016, focusing on a planned area where residents can reach shops, amenities, services and place of work by walking or cycling or by public transport in 15 minutes. The plan for Thirumazhisai New Town is expected to focus on start-ups, innovation, research and development, said an official involved in the process.

With Chief Minister M.K. Stalin giving a thrust for the development of satellite towns around Chennai, Minister for CMDA and HR and CE P.K. Sekarbabu and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Apoorva have started inspecting various facilities, including Kuthambakkam bus terminus, ahead of perusing the objections and suggestions to the notification of villages for new town development in the area.

On November 11, the State government notified the Thirumazhisai New Town Development Plan covering the the villages of Thirumazhisai, Madhavilagam, Neduncheri, Udayavarkoil, Thukanampattu, Ariamarndanallur, Chembarambakkam, Kuthambakkam, Narasingapuram, Parvatharajapuram, Vellavedu, Nazarathpettai, Varadharajapuram, Kilmanambedu, Kolappancheri, Palanjur and Pidarithangal.

Any individual, local authority or institution can submit any objection or suggestions to the government in two months from the date of publication of the notification on the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette. The objections and suggestions, if any, would be taken into consideration before the government goes ahead ahead with the development of the new town.

The official told The Hindu that the new town may include Metro Rail, well-designed roads, a public transport with excellent last-mile connectivity, a network of bicycle tracks and provision for other non-motorised mobility.

A consultant has been engaged for helping the CMDA compete with eight other cities for receiving funds from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The proximity of the area to Outer Ring Road and Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway has been some of the advantages in the area. But planning for a new town had always been a challenge in the past in the Chennai Metropolitan Area. The plan was expected to be ready in eight months, the official added.