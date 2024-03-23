Thirumavalavan demands resignation of Governor R.N. Ravi

March 23, 2024 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol. Thirumavalavan on Saturday demanded the resignation of Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and slammed him for “acting against the provisions of the Constitution of India.”

In a statement, Mr. Thirumavalavan said that the re-induction of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader K. Ponmudy as Higher Education Minister in the Tamil Nadu cabinet, following the intervention of the Supreme Court, was not only a victory for the DMK but also for the Constitution of India.

He charged Mr. Ravi for providing wrong information to the Supreme Court and defying its orders. “His unlawful political interference is against the Constitution of India. If he has an interest in politics, he should resign and contest in elections like Tamilisai [former Telangana Governor who resigned her gubernatorial posts and is contesting as the BJP candidate from Chennai south].”

He demanded the resignation of Mr. Ravi from the post of Governor and said that the President of India should dismiss him if he failed to vacate his post.