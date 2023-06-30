HamberMenu
Thirumangalam Metro station gets minibus and electric autorickshaw service to improve last-mile connectivity

The minibus will run between Thirumangalam and Korattur Water Canal Road via like Anna Nagar West, Padi and Korattur railway station; 10 electric autorickshaws were also flagged off with fare fixed at ₹25 per km

June 30, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Electric autorickshaws have been introduced at Thirumangalam Metro station as part of steps to improve the last-mile connectivity.

Electric autorickshaws have been introduced at Thirumangalam Metro station as part of steps to improve the last-mile connectivity. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. has introduced minibus and electric autorickshaws from the Thirumangalam station.

In Chennai Metro Rail, Thirumangalam stands second in terms of ridership catering to about 12,000-14,000 passengers a day. According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL), they have been gradually adding MTC minibus or electric autorickshaw services in some of the stations to improve the last-mile connectivity.

On Friday, they started a minibus service at Thirumangalam Metro station (route S70K- Thirumangalam to Korattur Water Canal Road, which will cover areas like Anna Nagar West Depot, Padi Saravana Stores, Bhaktavatsalam Memorial College for Women, Korattur Bus Stand, Korattur Railway Station, and vice versa). Also, 10 electric autorickshaws (Mauto - LEGGO) will be available with the fare fixed at ₹25 per km.

“Thousands of people from locations like Padi, Retteri, Anna Nagar West and Mogappair come to Thirumangalam station to take a train. Hence, we are looking to add more last mile connectivity in all major stations one after another. The ridership has been improving after introducing these services,” an official added.

As of now, stations like Koyambedu, Wimco Nagar, Guindy, Airport and Alandur have mini bus services.

