Thirst aid for birds at Central station

Hundreds of birds perched on the roof of the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Central Railway Station will no longer have to fly around in search of water. The Government Railway Police (GRP), in association with Almighty Animal Care Trust, has started installing water bowls at railway stations throughout the State. As part of the project, the first water bowl was placed on the open terrace above the GRP office of the Central station on Friday.

A senior official of the GRP, Central station, said as part of the initiative, water bowls would be placed at 56 railway stations across the State. A water bowl was also placed at the RPF office at the Central station for animals.

Bowls donated

Sai Vignesh, founder, Almighty Animal Care Trust, said more than 60 water bowls had already been donated to police stations of the city, covering both the north and south zones. Over 200 bowls had also been distributed to residents in various parts of the city, he added.

To take the water bowl mission forward, the Trust approached C. Sylendrababu, DGP (Railways).

Mr. Vignesh thanked GRP officials for allowing to place water bowls on their premises and for maintaining them by filling them with water regularly.

The Trust, founded in 2017, has rescued over 300 animals, comprising dogs and cats, along with helping in the adoption of the rescued animals. The Trust also conducts vaccination camps for stray dogs in the city.