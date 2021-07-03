Thendral launches app to monitor the health of children

Thenkoodu in association Helyxon has launched an online portal Thendral to monitor the children who are predicted to be vulnerable during the third wave of the COVID-19.

Thendral, which has more than 6,000 children registered in their portal, would help in real-time monitoring of the health of the children in case of contracting COVID-19 through an application called My+Health. The application was launched at a function in the city on Friday.

The parents who have registered their children in the Thendral portal could add all the health details in the easy to use app in My+Health based on which any change in the vital parameters of the children would be immediately notified to the volunteers assigned by Thenkoodu. The volunteers would in case of any emergency contact the parents for further action.

The app also features for connecting with medical specialists and has plans to add features for remote monitoring.