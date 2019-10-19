Chennai

Theatre owners await govt. nod

more-in

Theatres owners in Tamil Nadu are hopeful that the State government will provide permission to screen early morning shows for Vijay’s upcoming big-budget film Bigil and Karthi’s Kaithi on October 25.

After reports that the police were asked to ensure that unauthorised early morning shows of Deepavali releases are not screened, theatre owners had filed a formal request with the State government to screen special shows, as it would mean a significant loss of revenue. “They are all busy with the byelection. In any case, we only get permissions for special shows at the last minute. I am certain that we will be allowed to screen special shows without any hiccups,” said well-known distributor Tiruppur Subramaniam.

Bigil has been reportedly made at a cost of ₹180 crore.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2019 3:29:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/theatre-owners-await-govt-nod/article29739960.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY