Theatre owners await govt. nod

Theatres owners in Tamil Nadu are hopeful that the State government will provide permission to screen early morning shows for Vijay’s upcoming big-budget film Bigil and Karthi’s Kaithi on October 25.

After reports that the police were asked to ensure that unauthorised early morning shows of Deepavali releases are not screened, theatre owners had filed a formal request with the State government to screen special shows, as it would mean a significant loss of revenue. “They are all busy with the byelection. In any case, we only get permissions for special shows at the last minute. I am certain that we will be allowed to screen special shows without any hiccups,” said well-known distributor Tiruppur Subramaniam.

Bigil has been reportedly made at a cost of ₹180 crore.