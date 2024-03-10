GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The subway on Dharga Road at Pallavaram turns into a dump

March 10, 2024 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Crying for attention: Poor maintenance of the subway is causing inconvenience to vehicle-users and pedestrians.

Crying for attention: Poor maintenance of the subway is causing inconvenience to vehicle-users and pedestrians.

Dharga Road links the residential localities of Zamin Pallavaram and Keelkattalai to the GST Road. The road is accessed by vehicles through the subway below the rail track. Pedestrians use it to cross the rail track. The subway is also used by thousands of vehicles bound for the Station Service Road to reach Chromepet and Hasthinapuram. But the subway is dumped with garbage, and sewage flows into it. Residents request the Department of Highways, which maintains the subway, to remove the garbage regularly with the help of the Tambaram Corporation. 

T. Srinivasan, Zamin Pallavaram.

Dept. responds:

Highways Department officials say the sewage let out by local eateries and residents is flowing into the subway. The Department will request the local body to take action. The subway will be cleaned. The service road has been a mud road for long. Steps will be taken to lay a bitumen road or a cement-concrete road.

-------------------------

Garbage blocks drain

The Narayanapuram lake is a flood buffer for Pallikaranai, Kovilambakkam, and Sunnambu Kolathur. The excess water flowing into the lake goes through a 15-feet cut-and-cover drain built by the Chennai Corporation after the 2015 floods. But the drain has been filled with garbage. Residents request the Corporation to clean the drain.

T. Kumaresan, Kovilambakkam.

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai @thehindu.co.in)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.