The subway on Dharga Road at Pallavaram turns into a dump

March 10, 2024 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST

Dharga Road links the residential localities of Zamin Pallavaram and Keelkattalai to the GST Road. The road is accessed by vehicles through the subway below the rail track. Pedestrians use it to cross the rail track. The subway is also used by thousands of vehicles bound for the Station Service Road to reach Chromepet and Hasthinapuram. But the subway is dumped with garbage, and sewage flows into it. Residents request the Department of Highways, which maintains the subway, to remove the garbage regularly with the help of the Tambaram Corporation.

T. Srinivasan, Zamin Pallavaram.

Dept. responds:

Highways Department officials say the sewage let out by local eateries and residents is flowing into the subway. The Department will request the local body to take action. The subway will be cleaned. The service road has been a mud road for long. Steps will be taken to lay a bitumen road or a cement-concrete road.

-------------------------

Garbage blocks drain

The Narayanapuram lake is a flood buffer for Pallikaranai, Kovilambakkam, and Sunnambu Kolathur. The excess water flowing into the lake goes through a 15-feet cut-and-cover drain built by the Chennai Corporation after the 2015 floods. But the drain has been filled with garbage. Residents request the Corporation to clean the drain.

T. Kumaresan, Kovilambakkam.

