HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The ‘lowdown’ on motorists’ safety in Chennai

To describe a hidden danger, the images of something “lying in wait” and “crouching down to strike” are evoked. In motoring terms, anything that might come close to fit these images is the low-lying median, which can go dangerously undetected, particularly at night, if unaccompanied by safety features that blunt the risk that comes from their lack of height. Here is a run-through of a few low-lying medians in Chennai.

October 22, 2023 11:16 am | Updated 11:40 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

It needs to wear those yellow reflectors 

Recently, residents of Thiruvengada Nagar highlighted the fact that the low-lying median on Cholambedu Main Road in Ambattur has been he cause of recurrent accidents, as motorists run into it at night. Along the length of the median, on both sides and at regular intervals, reflector studs have been stamped into the carriageway. Apparently, this safety measure is not sufficient. The median needs to wear two-sided yellow reflectors. 

Keep them in line

Stones that fill in for a stretch of the median on College Road in Egmore jut out and pose a threat to motorcyclists’ safety, as seen on October 19. Stones are sometimes placed to fill in a gap in the median, often to prevent motorcyclists from turning the gap into a U-turn. With such makeshift and temporary medians, care should be taken periodically to ensure the stones are in place. 

Disturbing gaps

The low-lying median at Thirumalai Pillai Road in T Nagar wears two-sided yellow reflectors, but in a couple of places, there is a disturbing gap before the next reflector appears — around the junction with Giri Road and another junction with Bhagirathi Ammal Street. There are also sections where a reflector seems to have gone on a sabbatical. One of the reflectors is bent, and a few need a scrub. A reflector with grime is as effective as a camera lens whose contact points are caked with dirt. A view of the median on October 19.

Leaving nothing to chance

For the sake of added safety, a pair of two-sided yellow reflectors has been installed at regular intervals on a section of the median at Marina Loop Road. 

For the sake of added safety, a pair of two-sided yellow reflectors has been installed at regular intervals on a section of the median at Marina Loop Road.  | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

Related Topics

traffic / road transport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.