The Hindu’s World of Women Awards 2024 to honour exceptional women across various fields 

March 27, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu ‘World of Women’ Awards 2024, which will be held on Friday, will serve as a platform to honour women who have exhibited visionary leadership and innovation across various disciplines.

Women achievers would be honoured under 12 categories – The Hindu Contribution to Society Award; The Hindu Excellence in Music Award; The Hindu Excellence in Art and Culture Award; The Hindu Excellence in Sports Award; The Hindu Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Champion Award; The Hindu Achievement in Surpassing Disability Award; The Hindu Excellence in Education, Science, and Technology Award; The Hindu Excellence in Agriculture and Rural Development Award; The Hindu Excellence in Health and Hygiene Award; The Hindu Excellence in Entrepreneurship Award; The Hindu Lifetime Achievement Award; and The Hindu Generational Pride Award.

These recognitions were chosen through a meticulous and collaborative effort of the jury from The Hindu Group’s editorial team. The jury board comprised three women leaders of The Hindu – Ramya Kannan, Chief of Bureau of Tamil Nadu, Shonali Muthalaly, Editor of MetroPlus, and Rosella Stephen, Editor of The Hindu Sunday Magazine and Literary Review.

The jury members noted that The Hindu WoW Awards recognised women for their contributions in a range of fields. Women, in general, bear a double burden, saddling commitments towards family while holding firm on to the reins of a demanding profession. The fourth edition has women from different professions – educationists, healthcare professionals, artists, entrepreneurs, doctors, and social workers. It was not easy judging from a list of accomplished women, they said.

Justice Anita Sumanth of the Madras High Court is the chief guest for the event.

Regarding its association with The Hindu WoW Awards, a spokesperson of GRT Jewellers said the partnership, for the second consecutive time, aligned with GRT’s values of empowerment, equality, and appreciation for the invaluable contributions of women to society. The aim is to amplify the voices of inspiring women who are breaking barriers and making a profound impact on their communities and beyond, through such collaborative efforts, the spokesperson said.

The Hindu World of Women Awards 2024 is presented by GRT Jewellers, co-presented by Hatsun Curd and in association with SRM Institute of Science and Technology and Naga, and powered by Aqua Group and RKG Ghee. While the realty partner is G Square, the luxury partner is DA Milano Italia. The telecast partner is Puthuyugam TV, news TV partner is Puthiya Thalaimurai and gift partner is Lifespice.