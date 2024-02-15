GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Hindu Margazhi Music Contest – 2023 gets over 900 entries

The youngsters formed a large chunk of participants as usual. Though entrants had sent in popular krithis, thillanas, padams, and javalis, rare and unknown pieces have also found their way into the competition this year

February 15, 2024 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Over 900 entries have been received for The Hindu Margazhi Music Contest – 2023 edition. The event, which is open for participants up to the age of 40, is co-sponsored by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

Of the entries, 154 were received in the Carnatic instrumental category, 584 in the Carnatic vocal category, 91 in the Hindustani category, and 73 in the percussion category. Only one entry will be considered per participant and those entries that have exceeded five minutes will be disqualified.

As usual, youngsters comprised a large chunk of the participants. Though entrants had sent in popular krithis, thillanas, padams, and javalis, rare and unknown pieces have also found their way into the competition this year.

Going the extra mile

As in the past three years, many parents have made a lot of effort to embellish the videos. Some have taken their children to local temples or rearranged furniture or placed decked-up idols as props to ensure that the videos appropriate backgrounds and viewers would enjoy watching them, besides enjoying the performance. In some cases, children even wore traditional attire during their performances. The audio/video entries will now be sent to a panel of six judges.

IOCL Executive Director and State Head for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry M. Annadurai said the firm was pleased to be associated with The Hindu. “As a company, we have always encouraged art and culture. Through this competition, talent in Carnatic and Hindustani music is being identified and motivated to climb to greater heights. It is wonderful to see so many youngsters interested in this classical art form”, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.