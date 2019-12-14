The Hindu and Margazhi

The Hindu celebrates the talent of youngsters this Margazhi, in a web series. In the December Music Season, a young crop of artistes will get a chance to showcase their talent online. The Hindu brings you a month-long online series of recordings by these up-and-coming artistes.

Carnatic vocalist R. Sai Vignesh began singing at a very young age, accompanying his grandmother V. Vijayalakshmi to her vocal performances. Seeing his talent, his family enrolled him for music classes when he was just six, with guru Lakshmi Ananthakrishnan, who taught him till 2011. He is presently learning under the guidance of Cuddalore T.R. Vasudevan (Disciple of Chembai Vaidhyanatha Bhagavathar and Prof. T. R Subramaniam).

A B.Com graduate, he is currently pursuing M.A. Music in Madras University. He also plays a bit of harmonium and keyboard and is a cricket player. Sai Vignesh is a ‘B’ High Grade Artist of All India Radio. He has won several awards, including best vocal artist from The Music Academy for the Spirit of Youth Festival 2018; Top Voices for the Future 2017 award from TAG Carnatic music forum and Shruti’s 3rd Talent Hunt 2017. He is a recipient of Mumbai Shanmuganandha Sabha’s Bharath Ratna Dr. M. S. Subbulakshmi Fellowship Award in Carnatic music for 2019. His video can be accessed at: http://bit.ly/SaiVignesh