The Eureka moment can change everything

A crisis leads this Porur resident to make a herbal cream formulation, and eventually make a career switch, from academician to entrepreneur

A crisis leads this Porur resident to make a herbal cream formulation, and eventually make a career switch, from academician to entrepreneur

Rajalakshmi, a former lecturer, knows the high of an Eureka moment. Keeping coconut oil and aloe vera gel as main constituents, she made a cream to treat the rashes on her son’s feet. It was an act of desperation, as the options in the market had come up short. Born with a club foot, her son would have to keep his shoes on the whole day, and the rashes were coming from this peculiar situation. To her surprise and utter joy, her herbal formulation worked.

A little while after her son was born, Rajalakshmi was considering a career switch. On an experimental basis, she made herbal dry shampoo and bath powders, which were lapped up by her friends and family. This response encouraged her to launch Thulir Herbals, a product line that now includes cold pressed soaps, creams, gels, hair masks, and shampoos, all from plant-based ingredients.

Each product has three to four variants for different skin types. “We also create customised skin care products for those who want it that way,” says Rajalakshimi. The entrepreneur who works out of her home in Porur is assisted by her mother and sister in her efforts.

For details, Whatsapp 6380585495