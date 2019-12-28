The bugbear of SWD work rears its head again?

Residents of Kapaleeswarar Nagar in Neelankarai are once again in a situation where they have to head off a proposed move by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to construct storm water drains in the locality.

Among efforts planned to express their disapproval over the proposal is a signature campaign which is expected to be launched soon. The signature campaign will urge GCC to drop the proposed project.

Residents says that GCC has a proposal to construct a stormwater drain network in the Kapaleeswarar Nagar, Neelankarai East and gradually extend it to other areas along East Coast Road.

It may be noted that residents of Kapaleeswarar Nagar are up in arms against this proposal for quite sometime now.

"In October 2018, there was a proposal by the GCC to construct stormwater drain network in the locality. We opposed this proposal fearing that like most other stormwater drain networks across the city, this one would also end up being used to dicharge sewage and become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. We sent a petition in this regard to the Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation, in January this year. And we received a letter within a week from the Superintending Engineer, Storm Water Drain Department, Greater Chennai Corporation, stating that the work (construction of a stormwater drain network) will not be carried out without the consent of residents of Kapaleeswarar Nagar, Neelankarai. As the area is close to the seashore, it has sandy soil. Rainwater will percolate quickly into the earth, and there won’t be any water stagnation. Even after heavy showers, the water doesn’t stagnate for more than five minutes,” says Rohit Menon, secretary, Kapaleeswarar Nagar Residents Welfare Association.

The residents are of the view that GCC should focus on constructing rainwater harvesting (percolation) structures or recharge wells in the locality.

Rohit also draw attention to another problem.

"We request the State government to provide residents of the locality with an underground drainage system connection and piped drinking water supply. At present, residents buy water cans for cooking and drinking purposes and are dependent on borewell water for other purposes,” says Rohit.