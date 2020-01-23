TET to be held on June 27, 28

The eligibility test for teachers for the academic year 2020-21 will be held on June 27 and 28. Notification for the same will be issued on May 4. The exam for the post of lecturer in government polytechnic colleges will be held on May 2 and 3. The test is for the 1,060 vacancies identified in 2017-18. Notification for the exam was issued on November 27 last. The exam for 97 posts of Block Educational Officer in the Elementary Educational Subordinate Service will be held on February 15 and 16. Notification was released on November 27.

The TRB will issue notification for 497 posts of P.G. Assistant in the Higher Secondary Educational Sub Service for the current year on July 1. Notification for exams for the 730 Secondary Grade Assistant vacancies existing from 2016-17 to 2019-20 will be issued on July 9. On July 17, notification will be issued for the 572 vacanct posts of BT assistants. The exam dates will be announced at the time of notification, the TRB has said.

Teachers in polytechnic colleges say since vacancies in the polytechnic colleges have been filled by posting the excess staff in Annamalai University, the number of vacancies are not reflected. The TRB has extended the deadline for submitting experience certificates. Aspirants to the post of assistant professors have been given time till 5 p.m. of January 28 to upload their required additional information.