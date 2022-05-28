Techie kills wife, two kids, then ends life in Chennai

The police say the IT employee and his wife ran into debts

Four members of a family were found dead in a pool of blood at their house at Pozhichalur near Pallavaram. The head of the family, an IT worker, murdered his wife and two children, aged 13 and 8, before taking his own life, the police said.

The victims were identified as Prakash, 41, an employee of an IT major, his wife Gayathri, 39, their daughter Nithyashri, 13, and son Hariharan, 8. The father of Prakash went to their home on Saturday morning and found them dead.

On information, the Sankar Nagar police reached the spot and sent the bodies to Government General Hospital, Chromepet, for a post-mortem.

Tambaram Commissioner of Police M. Ravi and Deputy Commissioner of Police M.R. Sibi Chakravarthy inspected the scene of crime.

Experts from the Forensic Science Department collected samples. The police recovered a suicide note from the house. Preliminary investigation has revealed that Prakash took the extreme decision as he and his wife, who was running a Siddha medicine outlet, had run into debts.

Mr. Ravi said, “As per our initial investigation, Prakash procured an electric wood-cutting machine online on May 19. He murdered his wife and children before ending his life. It is suspected that he took the extreme decision because of financial burden and we have recovered a suicide note stuck on the wall.”

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)