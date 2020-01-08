Chennai

Techie held for threatening 10 women

He had befriended them on social media

The Washermanpet police have arrested a 29-year-old computer engineer for allegedly threatening and trying to extort money from over 10 young women and a minor girl after he befriended them over social media.

The suspect, identified as Sai alias Raja Sivasundaram, is a native of Virudhunagar district.

He worked in a software firm. He was arrested on Monday after the father of the minor girl complained to the police.

The police said the 14-year-old girl had uploaded her picture on Instagram using her mother’s phone. He liked her picture and befriended her. He spoke to her over the phone frequently and reportedly coaxed her into sending compromising pictures of her.

Later, Sai told her to come to Koyambedu without her parents’ knowledge. But suspicious of him, the girl did not turn up. The suspect then called her mother and demanded money threatening to upload the pictures online. The family approached the police for assistance. The suspect was invited to the city under the pretext of payment where the police arrested him on Monday.

The police found that he was in possession of compromising pictures of 10 other women on his mobile and laptop. Investigation is on with the victims.

Printable version | Jan 8, 2020 1:14:59 AM

