Teachers glorified in all religions: Prince of Arcot

November 29, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - CHENNAI  

The Hindu Bureau
Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali awarded degrees to the new graduates at the 15th Graduation Day of the Muslim Educational Association of Southern India (MEASI), College of Education.

Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali awarded degrees to the new graduates at the 15th Graduation Day of the Muslim Educational Association of Southern India (MEASI), College of Education. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali has said that the noble profession of teaching was appreciated and glorified in every religion in their holy scriptures. In the religion of Islam and in the Holy Quran there is a prayer prescribed for the teacher, along with the prayer for the parents. 

Nawab Abdul Ali, who was the chief guest at the 15th Graduation Day of the Muslim Educational Association of Southern India (MEASI), College of Education, awarded degrees to the new graduates at the College auditorium. Imthiaz Pasha, president of MEASI, presided over the function. Elias Sait, honorary secretary and K. Uma Maheshwari graced the occasion. 

 

