Tardy progress of Metrowater work in K.K. Nagar adds to residents’ problems

Slow progress in the construction of water collection pits on a section of Anna Main Road in K.K. Nagar — between MGR Nagar intersection and the MTC terminus — is trying the patience of road users. One half of the road, where the traffic flow is towards Ashok Pillar, has remained closed for the work since March.

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) started the work during the COVID-19 lockdown, as the road had considerably reduced traffic flow on account of the lockdown. Residents point out that movement of ambulances is hindered due to the work.

With lockdown restrictions having been eased now, Anna Main Road has begin to witness traffic flow.

“As one-half of the stretch is used by motorists from both directions, the traffic gets chaotic,” says S. Suresh, a resident of Virugambakkam.

Residents say that a large number of wage labourers wait near the MGR Nagar intersection, for conveyance provided by their employers to ferry them to construction sites. Residents provide many of them with face masks. Another cause for concern is that due to the work, they don’t have enough space to maintain physical distance.

According to a CMWSSB official, with many migrant workers back in their native places, the completion of the work is getting delayed. However, steps will be taken to complete the work at the earliest, says the official.