TANKER Foundation holds screening camp for autorickshaw drivers

This will be an ongoing programme, and the foundation hopes to cover 1.65 lakh autorickshaw drivers in the city in a phased manner

March 14, 2024 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Autorickshaw drivers at the screening camp held by the TANKER Foundation.

Autorickshaw drivers at the screening camp held by the TANKER Foundation. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

In line with World Kidney Day 2024, observed on Thursday, the TANKER Foundation organised a screening camp for 200 autorickshaw drivers in Chennai. They were screened for body mass index, blood sugar level, blood pressure, and creatinine level. A doctor consultation was also held. This will be an ongoing programme, and the foundation hopes to cover 1.65 lakh autorickshaw drivers in the city in a phased manner. This year, the call to action is ‘Kidney Health for All - Advancing Equitable Access to Care and Optimal Medication Practice’, according to a press release.

