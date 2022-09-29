Tangedco replaces conventional transformers with RMUs to free up space on pavements in Chennai

The power utility proposes to install 5,424 RMUs were proposed to be installed in 23 constituencies at a cost of ₹785 crore

The pavements in various parts of the city are undergoing a spatial change as the quality of electricity distributed with the conventional transformers being replaced with swankier and sophisticated Ring Main Units (RMUs).

Tangedco has embarked on the project as the conventional transformers occupy lost of space on pavements hindering the pedestrian movement. The power utility has completed the commissioning of 50% of the RMUs allotted and plans to complete the work by the end of the financial year 2022-23.

A senior official of south circle of Chennai region in Tangedco said normally RMUs, which were expensive, were installed only in the core parts of the city. After M.K. Stalin assumed office as the Chief Minister, it was decided to replace the conventional transformers with RMUs in the city as well as in the neighbouring districts of Tiruvalllur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu. As part of the project, details were collected constituency wise and 5,424 RMUs were proposed to be installed in 23 constituencies along with Ambattur, Madhavaram, Maduravoyal, Sholinganallur, Alandur and Thiruvottiyur, which were brought under the purview of the Greater Chennai Corporation. The outlay for the project was ₹785 crore.

An official of the power utility, sharing details of the RMUs commissioned constituency-wise, said 2,392 RMUs have been commissioned out of the 5,424 proposed. While the work is on for commissioning 2,399 RMUs, quality test for another 116 has been completed and the work on the remaining 517 would be taken up shortly, he said.

Of the 2,392 RMUs commissioned, a lion’s share had gone to Sholinganallur (372), Velachery (236), Ambattur (202), Saidapet (171), Kolathur (165) and Alandur (143).

Low-cost of maintenance

The electricity official said the advantage of replacing the conventional transformers with RMUs was that they not only saved space but were relatively maintenance free.

He said unlike the conventional transformers that need regular maintenance, it was easy to ensure the upkeep of RMUs. As the equipment were fully covered, technical faults arising out of being exposed to the elements were rare.

P. Prathap, former member of Chitlapakkam Town Panchayat, said the residents in the locality had been asking for RMUs for several years as they experienced erratic power supply and low voltage. After the installation of RMUs on Muthallamman Koil Street, Anna Street, Jothi Nagar and Sarvamangala Nagar, the problem of low voltage had been solved.