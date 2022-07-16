Tamil Nadu sand lorry owners demand e-way bill system

Lorry owners say e-way bill will solve several problems such as operating the vehicles without proper bills while transporting m-sand

With only limited number of riversand quarries opened, demand for m-sand remains robust and transporting it has become a hassle, say drivers. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Members of the Tamil Nadu State Sand Lorry Owners’ Federation want the State government to introduce e-way billing system to streamline m-sand transportation.

With only limited river sand quarries opened, the demand for m-sand remains robust. While the river sand is priced at ₹8,000 to ₹9,000 per unit, one unit of m-sand costs ₹5,000 to ₹6,000. However, transportation of m-sand remains a hassle as lorry drivers have to make multiple trips without proper bills.

Many m-sand units and crusher units operated without quality approval from the Public Works Department. Members of the federation alleged that mining was done above the permitted quantity in districts such as Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai.

As the quarry operators are only given limited transit passes, transporters are not provided proper bills to operate trips and are often forced to overload vehicles at the source point, members said.

“Most lorry operators agree to the terms due to competition. But transporters are severely affected as vehicles are seized. There is demand across the State. But we are unable to carry our trade without hassles,” said federation president S. Yuvaraj.

The Federation wants the State government to launch an e-way bill system like in other States to prevent loss of revenue to the public exchequer. This would also put an end to illegal mining and stop the misuse of manual bills issued by the Department of Mines, said Mr. Yuvaraj.