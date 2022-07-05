Tamil Nadu records one death, 2,662 fresh COVID-19 cases

Chennai records 1,060 fresh cases; the number of active cases rises to 16,765

Chennai records 1,060 fresh cases; the number of active cases rises to 16,765

Tamil Nadu reported one death due to COVID-19 after more than a fortnight on Tuesday. The State’s daily case count remained more or less the same, with 2,662 persons testing positive for the infection.

The deceased was a 77-year-old woman from Chennai who tested positive on June 28. She had diabetes and hypertension, and was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital the next day with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. She died of Type 1 respiratory failure and COVID-19 pneumonia on July 3.

The State had last recorded a death due to COVID-19 on June 15. So far, 38,027 persons have succumbed to the infection.

The overall test positivity rate rose to 9.97%. Of the 2,662 fresh cases, Chennai recorded the most, with 1,060 persons testing positive. Chengalpattu had 373 cases, while there were 137 cases in Coimbatore, 132 cases in Tiruvallur and 112 in Tiruchi.

Among those who tested positive were four returnees from Africa, Australia, the Maldives and the UAE. The overall case tally reached 34,88,091.

As many as 1,512 persons were discharged, while the active cases rose to 16,765. Chennai accounted for 6,946 active cases, while there were 2,546 active cases in Chengalpattu and 872 in Tiruvallur. Coimbatore had 844 active cases.

There was a drop in the number of samples tested. A total of 26,692 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 6,73,03,921.

The total number of beds currently occupied at COVID-19 health centres and hospitals rose to 740.