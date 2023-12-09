HamberMenu
Tamil Nadu may get a break from heavy rain for a week starting Sunday

The State may experience relatively dry weather conditions. Chennai has a chance of mild showers till Monday as moisture is abundant in the atmosphere after the recent severe cyclonic storm Michaung

December 09, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Coonoor, Valparai, Tirunelveli, and Erode received light rain on Saturday.

Coonoor, Valparai, Tirunelveli, and Erode received light rain on Saturday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Tamil Nadu may largely get a break from heavy rain for almost a week starting Sunday. However, scattered rain in parts of the State may continue, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

The RMC has forecast that a cyclonic circulation over southeast Arabian sea is likely to develop into a low-pressure area by Sunday. It will have an impact over districts along the Western Ghats and south Tamil Nadu. The rainfall will reduce till December 15, and the State may experience relatively dry weather conditions.

P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said rain would reduce once the weather system moved westwards within two days. However, some parts may receive light to moderate rain due to convergence of southwesterlies and seasonal easterlies during the next few days.

Minor weather disturbances over places such as the Comorin area, which is also seasonal, may also influence wet weather in some districts. However, there are no major weather systems to bring widespread rainfall for a week.

Chennai has a chance of mild showers till Monday as moisture is abundant in the atmosphere after the recent severe cyclonic storm Michaung, which stayed along the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coast for long hours. Normally, moisture level dips during this time of the year, he said.

On Saturday, places such as Coonoor, Valparai, Tirunelveli, and Erode received light rain between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. Tamil Nadu has so far recorded nearly 38 cm of rainfall, which is 3% less than its seasonal share since October 1. Districts such as Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, Perambalur, Thanjavur, and Tiruchi are experiencing a rain deficit of over 40% during this northeast monsoon.

