Tamil Nadu logs 507 fresh COVID-19 infections

Three fatalities take overall tally of deaths to 38,000; total recoveries stood at 34,01,938

With Tamil Nadu logging 507 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, four districts– Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Theni and Tirupattur– recorded no fresh cases and 22 logged fewer than 10 cases each.

While a total of 133 persons tested positive for the infection in Chennai, Coimbatore logged 76 cases, Chengalpattu 58, Tiruvallur 23, Erode 22 and the Nilgiris 19.

So far, the State has recorded 34,48,088 infections. There were three fatalities in the State– two in Chennai and one in Vellore, taking the overall number of deaths due to the virus to 38,000.

With the discharge of 1,794 persons, the overall number of recoveries stood at 34,01,938. The number of active cases dipped further to 8,150. Chennai’s active caseload dropped below 2,000. There were 1,812 persons under treatment in the city followed by Coimbatore with 1,139 active cases. Perambalur had the least number of active cases at 18.

A total of 66,366 samples were tested in the State. This took the total number of samples tested to date to 6,42,18,370.

Vaccination count

A total of 1,35,848 persons, including 75,545 persons aged between 15-18 and 31,994 persons aged between 18-44, were vaccinated in the State on Friday. The overall coverage of government vaccination centres reached 9,65,88,029. A total of 5,62,210 precautionary doses were administered so far in the State.