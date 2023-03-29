HamberMenu
Tamil Nadu DGP distributes cash awards to winners of Hackathon-2023

There are 50 million capable hackers in China whereas in our country we have only 5,000 such hackers who have professional skills, says DGP C. Sylendrababu

March 29, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Director-General of Police (DGP) and Head of Police Force C. Sylendra Babu on Wednesday gave away cash awards to winners of Tamilnadu Police Hackathon-2023 competition.

Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing organised the competition at St Joseph Engineering College, Semmanchery, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The winners were students from MIT, Anna University, Chennai; Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology, Coimbatore; and Shiv Nadar University, Chennai, who bagged the first prize, second prize and third prize respectively.

The Additional Director-General of Police, Cyber Crime Wing, Sanjay Kumar, said the hackathon was aimed at encouraging students to use their logical and coding skills in solving the policing problems. The solutions were invited for the problem statements on facial recognition, genuineness of messages, open source intelligence, VoIP call tracing and tracking and phishing messages.

The DGP said: “They say there are 50 million ‘capable’ hackers in China whereas in our country we have only 5,000 such hackers who have professional skills. So, we had to protect the data of our organisations, for which we need good engineers and programmers. So, the purpose of conducting such a hackathon is to increase the competitive spirit among students and to increase the knowledge and skill.”

B. Shashi Sekar, executive director of St. Joseph Group of Institutions, Vaddi Seshagiri Rao, principal of St. Joseph Engineering College, and senior police officers were present.

