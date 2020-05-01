Tamil Nadu appoints J. Radhakrishnan as special nodal officer for Chennai Corporation, to coordinate COVID-19 efforts

﻿

The Tamil Nadu government has appointed J. Radhakrishnan, Commissioner of Revenue Administration, Disaster Management and Mitigation, Chennai, as Special Nodal Officer for the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to co-ordinate COVID-19 related issues with the Commissioner of GCC and other teams formed to tackle the spread of the disease.

Mr. Radhakrishan, former Health Secretary, has been appointed as nodal officer on the back of Chennai seeing a massive surge in cases with over 100 new cases recorded in the last three days.

Mr. Radhakrishnan will be supported by a team of IPS officers -- Mahesh Kumar Agarwal, ADGP (Operations), in charge of North Zone, Abash Kumar, ADGP (Economic Offences Wing), East Zone, Amaresh Pujari, ADGP, Tamil Nadu Police Academy, South Zone, Abhay Kumar Singh, ADGP (Idol Wing), West Zone and K. Bhavaneeswari, DIG (Coast Security Group), deployed in Chennai suburbs.

“We will try our best to work hard to ensure that we are able to get to a COVID-19 free Chennai. We will work with the entire team and the common people and work on how to address this,” Mr. Radhakrishnan told The Hindu. He said a meeting will be convened today and all suggestions and inputs will be considered to tackle the spread of COVID-19.