Tambaram police arrest five persons in crackdown on drug peddlers

The Tambaram police have formed special teams to nab drug peddlers in the suburbs and arrested five persons in two cases

Continuing their crackdown on ganja sellers, the Tambaram police arrested five persons on Sunday.

Special teams have been formed to trace the peddlers and prevent the sale of ganja and other drugs to college students and others. Following a tip-off, a police team from Pallavaram intercepted two youths riding a bike in a suspicious manner. On searching their vehicle, the police found 1.6 kg of ganja. The youths were allegedly supplying ganja to college students, said the police.

In another case, the Tambaram police inspector nabbed three youths near the bus stand and recovered six kg of ganja from them. The accused were identified as Jhoni alias Joseph Prakash, 33, of Tiruchi; J. Mariappan, 42, of Chengalpattu; and M. Siva, 27, of Perungalathur. They were smuggling ganja from Andhra Pradesh and divide the same among themselves near Perungalathur and supply it to their customers in suburbs.

Two arrested

Meanwhile, the Chintadripet police on Sunday arrested two more ganja peddlers who were roaming near MRTS railway station and recovered 4 kg of ganja from them. The accused were identified as K. Dilip Kumar, 29, of Pallavan Salai and his associate V. Indrodhya, 29, of Pudupet. Dilipkumar had criminal cases in Egmore and Teynampet police stations.

The city police said its personnel conducted a special drive on Friday to prevent the sale of ganja or banned pan masala products near schools and colleges.