Tambaram Corporation opens control room along with toll free helpline numbers in view of monsoon

November 02, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tambaram Corporation has opened a control room along with toll free helpline numbers for the residents to complain about water stagnation during the Northeast monsoon this year.

The residents could contact the control room, which would be open round-the-clock, to give any complaints of flooding or sewage overflowing, via the two toll free helpline numbers (18004254355, 18004251600) along with a dedicated contact number for registering the complaints through WhatsApp (8438353355).

A senior official said several pre-monsoon preparedness works such as desilting of stormwater drain, vector control measures and clearing the trees blocking the pathway of water flow in several localities, were being taken up.

The corporation is set to complete stormwater drain network for a total length of 12.50 km at a cost of ₹37.59 crore coming under the five zones and covering 70 divisions. The civic body has also completed cleaning of the drain network available for a total length of 785 km at a cost of ₹3 crore by October-end.

The officials have identified flood prone areas and taken steps to rent out 80 diesel and electric generators for pumping out water and also keeping in hand 21 excavators ready for clearing out any blockages preventing the evacuation of rain water.

Also the officials have been coordinating with the various other government departments to remove encroachments. The State highways department has installed six heavy duty motor pumps in important subways to prevent stagnation of any rainwater causing hardships to the pedestrians.