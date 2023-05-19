Tambaram Corporation begins repaving badly damaged and old interior roads

May 19, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

After a much delay, the Tambaram Corporation has started repaving the badly damaged and old roads.

The work is being monitored by a committee of officials headed by Commissioner R. Alagu Meena. The committee is regularly conducting inspections to make sure the contractors are relaying the roads as per the quality specifications.

A senior official of the Corporation said the State government had sanctioned ₹9.90 crore for the financial year 2022-23 under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Fund (TURIF) for repaving badly damaged roads.

As per the road improvement project, 82 interior roads, including bus route roads, were proposed to be repaved with bitumen and concrete. However, the funds had remained unutilised and with the new Commissioner taking over, roads were identified for repaving by calling for tenders and identifying the contractors.

It had been proposed to improve several important roads in East Tambaram with bitumen and concrete, including the Kalamegam Street at a cost of ₹64 lakh, Kalidhasar Street at ₹28 lakh, Barali Nelaiyappar Street with concrete at a cost of ₹25.50 lakh and the VVS Street.

A senior official said in the coming financial year, once funds were allocated under TURIF, more than 100 roads damaged due to road digging work and floods were proposed to be repaved.