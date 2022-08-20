TAHDCO to arrange free coaching for SC, ST students to take up exams announced by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection

The organisation will offer coaching through a private institute and the fee will be paid by TAHDCO

The organisation will offer coaching through a private institute and the fee will be paid by TAHDCO

The Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation (TAHDCO) is offering free training programme for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students for the upcoming examinations announced by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

IBPS recently announced it will be conducting selections for filling up 6,932 vacancies in 11 public sector banks. The selection process will include a preliminary examination, a main examination and an interview. Preliminary examinations are scheduled for October and main examinations for November. Details on the vacancies and examinations can be found at www.ibps.in.

Highlighting that selected candidates will get a starting salary of nearly ₹55,000, the TAHDCO said it will be offering free coaching to encourage more SC, ST students to apply for these jobs. The coaching will be offered in association with Veranda RACE, a private company.

The fee for the coaching will be provided by TAHDCO. Veranda RACE said 100 students will be taken for the coaching. The coaching will be an eight-week programme, consisting of classroom sessions for a total of 215 hours. It will include mock tests and personality development sessions to help the students face the interview. Those interested to apply for this free coaching can get further details at www.tahdco.com