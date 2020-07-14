Tablighi Jamat members shifted out of Puzhal jail

On Monday, 129 Tablighi Jamat members, mostly foreign nationals lodged in the Puzhal prison complex on charges of violating visa rules, were shifted to the Tamil Nadu Haj Service Society building in Choolai, which will be designated as a temporary special camp.
The Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamat on Monday organised an online protest demanding the release of all the Jamat members.
Abdur Rahman, TNTJ spokesperson, said: “Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had said that they had suffered enough and that they should be given proper accommodation. But they were shifted to a juvenile school inside Puzhal prison complex. We demand that the State government should release the Tablighi Jamat members and the Centre should send them back,” he said.
Stir called off
Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president M.H. Jawahirullah said that his party had temporarily suspended the agitation that was planned on July 14 after the development. “We hope that the cases against them are closed and that they are soon sent back to their countries,” he said.
Social Democratic Party of India on Monday demanded that the Tablighi Jamat foreign nationals had suffered enough and the State government must implement Madras High Court’s order without paving way for protests.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath