Tablighi Jamat members shifted out of Puzhal jail

On Monday, 129 Tablighi Jamat members, mostly foreign nationals lodged in the Puzhal prison complex on charges of violating visa rules, were shifted to the Tamil Nadu Haj Service Society building in Choolai, which will be designated as a temporary special camp.

The Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamat on Monday organised an online protest demanding the release of all the Jamat members.

Abdur Rahman, TNTJ spokesperson, said: “Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had said that they had suffered enough and that they should be given proper accommodation. But they were shifted to a juvenile school inside Puzhal prison complex. We demand that the State government should release the Tablighi Jamat members and the Centre should send them back,” he said.

Stir called off

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president M.H. Jawahirullah said that his party had temporarily suspended the agitation that was planned on July 14 after the development. “We hope that the cases against them are closed and that they are soon sent back to their countries,” he said.

Social Democratic Party of India on Monday demanded that the Tablighi Jamat foreign nationals had suffered enough and the State government must implement Madras High Court’s order without paving way for protests.