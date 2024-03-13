GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Symposium at Chennai college discusses India’s geopolitical journey

Experts emphasise the importance of an international outlook on environmental issues to mitigate the impacts of climate change, finding common ground beyond foreign policies and national interests

March 13, 2024 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

M.O.P.Vaishnav College for Women organised a geopolitical symposium in the city on Monday. S. Koventhan, Regional Passport Officer, Chennai, indicated India’s movement to be a global power, given its current growth path, while inaugurating Vichintya - The Geopolitical Discussion at the college.

During the symposium that was organised by the Department of Sociology of the college, eminent scholars and journalists briefed students from various colleges on the prevailing geopolitical climate. Sudha Krishnakumar, Head, Department of Sociology, delivered the welcome address.

In the first session, ‘India and the changing world order,’ Ramu Manivannan, professor, Visiting and Community Scholar, Korbel Centre for International Studies, University of Denver, USA, highlighted a shift in the world’s moral value system and emphasised the need for India to build bridges without excluding others.

The second session, led by Stanly Johny, Foreign Editor of The Hindu, focused on ‘The Palestine Question and the crisis in West Asia.’ He noted that the Israel-Palestine conflict was essentially a cold war between the US and Iran.

In the third session, presented online by Josephine Varghese from the University of Canterbury, New Zealand, she delved into ‘India and the new Cold War.’ She cautioned that although India countered China, it must exercise caution in its dealings with the US, given the widely accepted notion of a new Cold War between the US and China.

The symposium concluded with a panel discussion moderated by Hariharan S.A., Senior Associate Editor at Thanthi TV.

The panel, consisting of Srinivasan Ramani, Deputy National Editor of The Hindu, Radhakrishnan R. K, Senior Associate Editor of Frontline, Sonika Gupta, Associate Professor at IIT-Madras, and Sriram Seshadri, political and economic analyst, discussed ‘From Panchsheel to G20 Presidency - An Analysis of India’s Geopolitics Journey.’ The panel emphasised the importance of an international outlook on environmental issues to mitigate the impacts of climate change, finding common ground beyond foreign policies and national interests, said a press release here.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.