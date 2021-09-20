SUV rams into roadside temple, two injured

A vehicle rammed into a roadside temple in Karayanchavadi, near Poonamallee, on Sunday after the driver lost control due a burst tyre.

The police said Balachander, 21, a student, was driving his SUV to Poonamallee on Sunday morning. After the car’s tyre burst, he lost control and rammed into a temple by the roadside after hitting a two-wheeler and some construction material kept near the pavement on Trunk Road.

In the impact, Rajesh, 32, who was sleeping in the temple, and Mr. Balachander were injured.

Passers-by rescued them and sent them to a private hospital.

Wall collapse

In another incident, a wall collapse was reported from Third Avenue, Ashok Nagar, on Sunday. At 6 a.m,. the 30-foot compound wall of a Government Higher Secondary School in the locality collapsed, damaging a car parked nearby and a junction box.

A major mishap was averted since no one was around when the wall collapsed. On being informed about the incident, Corporation staff arrived and removed the debris.