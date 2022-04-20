Suspended constable, two others held for bid to lift two-wheeler

Special Correspondent April 20, 2022 01:10 IST

Special Correspondent April 20, 2022 01:10 IST

Three persons, including a suspended police constable, were arrested for trying to lift a two-wheeler in Mylapore police station.

The main accused, constable Jayachandran, was already under suspension in connection with another offence. On Monday, the police caught Nagaraj and Arun Prakash when they tried to steal a two-wheeler parked at the police station. Investigation revealed that they were sent by Jayachandran. The trio had planned to sell the vehicle at a scrap shop in Pudupet. The accused were remanded in judicial custody.