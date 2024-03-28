GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Suspect apprehended for murder of a woman in six hours 

March 28, 2024 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police has arrested a suspect in a woman’s murder in Ponneri within six hours. 

The victim has been identified as K. Saraswathi, 55, wife of Kumar, who is a retired staff of Tangedco and a resident of Kanakavalli Puram near Ponneri. She was murdered at her house in the morning hours of Wednesday when Kumar had left for Ponneri at 9 a.m.

On his return at noon, Kumar found his wife lying dead in a pool of blood. Her gold chain, weighing four sovereigns, was robbed. Things were scattered in the house which indicated a struggle between her and the assailant. Stab injuries were found on her chest, neck and chin. 

Following Kumar’s complaint, the police reached the spot and began an investigation. A sniffer dog was also pressed into service and fingerprint experts collected samples from the scene of crime. The police sent the body to Government Thiruvallur Hospital for post-mortem. 

After investigation, the police arrested D. Ashok, 30, a relative of the family for the murder. Further investigation revealed that he had demanded money from her for personal expenses. As she refused to give the money, he got angry and stabbed her using a knife. He robbed the gold chain after cutting it from her neck and fled the scene, said police.

