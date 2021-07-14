Surgery for disc correction done with help of ultrasound guidance

Doctors were against using x-rays on the pregnant patient for the procedure

A woman, who was 13 weeks pregnant, recently underwent a procedure to remove a prolapsed disc using an ultrasound endoscopic method in Gleneagles Global Health City.

The woman from Salem had been suffering from severe backache radiating to the leg and was unable to walk, stand or lie down in a single position. Doctors told her the surgery to correct her disc prolapse would require her to be exposed to x-rays, which could harm the foetus.

She then consulted S. Karunakaran, director, Institute of Spine Sciences, Gleneagles Global Health City. After evaluation, interventional radiologist P. Mohnish and his team opted for an ultrasound-guided surgery without x-ray radiation.

The doctors made an 8-mm incision and used ultrasound to map the affected discs (L4-L5) under epidural anaesthesia to prevent placental exchange of hazardous general anaesthesia drugs. Post-procedure, she expressed relief from the pain and was discharged the same day.

Zero x-ray radiation

Dr. Karunakaran said, “As a team, we were able to achieve complete pain relief without harming the mother and foetus with zero x-ray radiation risk at the Advanced Endoscopic Spine Centre.”

According to Dr. Mohnish, it was the first time ultrasound had been used to identify the disc level in an adult patient without x-ray radiation. “Interventional radiology uses high-end, cutting edge technology for treatment, and soon many people will be able to avail themselves of the benefit,” he said.

Hospital CEO Alok Khullar said, “Maternity brings great happiness and fulfilment to the family as a unit, and I am thrilled that our doctors were able to safely relieve the intense pain of the patient without any possible risk to the baby.”