Summit for glaucoma patients to be held on March 29

March 26, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital will organise a summit for glaucoma patients on Friday, March 29, to encourage them and those at risk of the condition to get early treatment and prevent blindness.

Speaking about glaucoma, which is referred to as ‘silent thief of eyesight’, experts at Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital said the condition could cause vision loss and blindness by damaging the optic nerve. The symptoms start so slowly that patients do not notice them, and the only way to detect it is to get a comprehensive detailed eye exam, they said at a press conference on Tuesday.

At the summit, which will be held at ITC Grand Chola and will be live telecasted at various locations, in-person participants will get basic glaucoma screening free of cost. The summit will also have interactive sessions with experts.

Ashvin Agarwal, Chief of Clinical Services, Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital, urged patients, especially those with a family history of glaucoma, to get an eye test as the condition could swiftly progress to an advanced stage in the absence of medical intervention. Patients living with advanced glaucoma can learn about other medical and surgical management options at the summit, he said.

Zonal and regional heads of Dr. Agarwals Hospitals’ clinical services, Kaladevi Sathish and S. Soundari, along with glaucoma specialist Sugepriya were present at the press meet.