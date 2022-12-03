  1. EPaper
Stunt master dies at Tamil film shooting spot in Chennai

The victim, S. Suresh, was helping another stunt master for the film ‘Viduthalai’ directed by Vetrimaran on the sets at Unamancheri near Vandalur

December 03, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 54-year-old stunt master died when he fell down after a rope snapped while he was performing a sequence for a film on a set near Vandalur on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as S. Suresh, a stunt master for more than 25 years. He was assisting another lead stunt master for the upcoming film Viduthalai directed by Vetrimaaran. The film has actor Soori in the lead.

The police said the crew was shooting a stunt sequence on the set in Unamancheri village near Vandalur. When the shooting for the scene began, stunt performers were tied to ropes attached to a huge crane. Around 10 a.m., while Suresh had his act of jumping, the rope snapped and he fell from a minimum 20 feet, said the police.

He was rushed to a private hospital where he died. Another stunt performer was injured.

