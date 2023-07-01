Students must pursue whatever is in the core of their hearts, says Gopalkrishna Gandhi

July 01, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Addressing the graduating class of Krea University at the convocation ceremony on Saturday, former Governor of West Bengal and author Gopalkrishna Gandhi advised the students to pursue whatever was in the core of their hearts.

Degrees were conferred on 385 students, including undergraduate and postgraduate diploma students from the School of Interwoven Arts and Sciences, MBA students from the IFMR Graduate School of Business, L&T MBA students and Ph.D scholars of Krea University and University of Madras.

“Our happiness today is going to be abridged by many situations tomorrow and ‘what will be will be’ must not be the answer. You must do what you think you should do in the core of your heart. The Russel-Einstein Manifesto of 1955, which talks of a peril the world is facing after Hiroshima ends with the line ‘Remember your humanity, forget the rest’, and I would like to see what you can do about this peril for it is real. Two major enactments of our time show that human intervention can cause change – Right to Information Act and the Mental Health Act,” Mr. Gandhi said.

Honorary doctorates were conferred on Sujatha Rao, former Union Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, for her contribution to health services and Suchitra Ella, co-founder, Bharath Biotech, for her contribution to medical science and research.

“At the heart of Krea is a civic and academic goal to cultivate leaders who possess determination, skills and resources to address the challenges of social and economic advancement of their communities,” said Vice-Chancellor Nirmala Rao.

Krea University Chancellor N. Vaghul was present.