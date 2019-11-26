Student held for thefts at railway stations

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Sunday detained a college student for robbing several passengers at the Mambalam railway station.

The girl, studying in a private college in the city, was caught by passengers when she tried to rob a commuter, and was handed over to police officials at the railway station.

A senior GRP official said several complaints were received from women passengers about their handbags and purses being stolen at Egmore, Mambalam and Chetpet railway stations.

On Sunday, the student was caught while she was trying to snatch a handbag from a passenger. The girl has stolen gold jewellery and cash from several passengers, an officer said.

A theft case has already been registered against her at the same station, for robbing the handbag of Vinodhini. However, the GRP had warned her and let her off, as no complaint was filed by the victim.