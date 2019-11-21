Chennai

Strike by trucks delays Aavin milk supply

With trucks transporting milk packets going on a flash strike on Tuesday night, Aavin milk supply to a few areas including Anna Nagar, Mylapore and Thoraipakkam was delayed on Wednesday. The truckers were demanding a hike in rent paid for the trips. They said that the new tenders for the trips had also not been called. Senior Aavin officials said that the strike was called off late Tuesday night itself after talks were held with the drivers and owners. Consumers, however, said that milk supplies were delayed only for sometime. Milk dealer S. A. Ponnusamy said that even last month, milk tankers had called for a strike with a similar set of demands. “Aavin has been delaying tenders for routes regularly,” he said.

