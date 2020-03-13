Chennai

Stress on greater awareness of kidney disease

The Sapiens Health Foundation celebrated World Kidney Day on Thursday.

Rajan Ravichandran, chairman of the foundation, stressed on the high prevalence of kidney disease among the adult population. Almost one in 10 persons have reduced kidney function if sensitive tests are done, according to a press release.

Simple screening tests such as a blood pressure measurement and protein leak in urine are important markers of early kidney disease, he said. He also highlighted the importance of consuming less salt, even if blood pressure is normal.

The event also highlighted the need for greater awareness among the younger population on kidney-related diseases and reduced salt intake with posters and video screening of slogans and messages. As the day coincided with the World Salt Week, a sample snack with less salt was prepared and distributed to visitors at a mall. Tips were given to protect and screen for kidney disease. Film-maker K.S. Ravikumar, actor “Crazy” Madhu Balaji and R. Sundar, trustee of the foundation, were present.

