Stella Maris holds conclave for graduates

Speakers discuss ways to provide employment to graduates

Stella Maris College held a conclave on business and employment opportunities for its graduates post pandemic.

In the event held in partnership with the women’s wing of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Monday, speakers discussed ways to find employment for graduates.

Chief Commissioner of Income Tax Jayanthi Krishnan said the pandemic as a disruptor had provided students many opportunities. She urged youth to be updated with the latest technology trends. Graduates could consider civil services as a career, one that she had found satisfying, she said.

Chairperson of Chennai chapter of FICCI FLO Prasanna Vasanadu said the pandemic had resulted in innovation, diverse forms of productivity and fresh ideas. The conclave discussed opportunities in MSMEs to business on social media.

Sandhya Rani, founder president of IBNMSME, and Sahithya Jagannathan, anchor and social media influencer spoke.