Chennai

State urges Centre to release pending dues

Minister for Municipal Administration S.P. Velumani handing over a petition to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Velumani meets Nirmala, Tomar and Hardeep Singh Puri

Minister for Municipal Administration and Rural Development S.P. Velumani called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Thursday and sought release of funds due to urban and local bodies in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Velumani handed over a letter from Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami requesting release of ₹2,029 crore performance grant and ₹4,345 crore basic grants due to the urban and local bodies across the State.

Mr. Velumani also called on Union Minister for Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar and urged him to release funds due to the State under the Description National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

The Minister called on Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri to hand over a representation. In the representation, the State government urged the Centre to commence daily flight services between Coimbatore and Dubai and to start morning services from New Delhi to Coimbatore. Mr. Velumani also urged the Centre to continue the expansion of Coimbatore airport since the land for it had been acquired by the State government.

Panchayat Raj Secretary Hans Raj Verma and senior officials were present.

