State board schools to reopen on June 3

State board schools in Tamil Nadu will reopen on June 3 after the summer holidays, a circular from the School Education Department said. The department has instructed schools that preparations for distribution of free textbooks, notebooks and other materials for students in government schools should be coordinated by district-level officials.

In the circular, the Director of School Education said new textbooks with the revised curriculum for classes III, IV, V and VIII as well as II, VII, X and XII should be dispatched to schools so that they could be made available to the students on the date of reopening.

District-level officials from the department have been instructed to work with schools from May 24 to May 30 to make sure that they procure the free textbooks, notebooks and other materials and keep them ready for distribution. There was speculation that the department would consider extending summer holidays given the weather conditions in the State.