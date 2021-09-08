SBI Chennai circle, under the aegis of the SBI Foundation, donated 50,000 surgical masks and 500 l of hand sanitiser to the police. The items were handed over to Additional Commissioner J. Loganathan by General Manager of SBI Vinod Jaiswal.
State Bank of India donates masks, hand sanitisers to police
CHENNAI,
September 08, 2021 01:39 IST
