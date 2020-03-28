Chennai

Start-up offers free services for elderly

City-based start-up Prayojana Golden Years Services has launched free services to help the elderly during the lockdown.

Their COVID-19 plan provides senior citizens living by themselves with a 24x7 helpline, groceries and essentials supply on request, bi-weekly telephone check-ins and help with managing any health situation that may arise during the time.

To subscribe to the plan, people can WhatsApp a request to 91761 97979, e-mail to hello@prayojana.in or just log onto their website www.prayojana.in and register, said a press release.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 28, 2020 11:22:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/start-up-offers-free-services-for-elderly/article31195191.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY