Start-up offers free services for elderly

City-based start-up Prayojana Golden Years Services has launched free services to help the elderly during the lockdown.
Their COVID-19 plan provides senior citizens living by themselves with a 24x7 helpline, groceries and essentials supply on request, bi-weekly telephone check-ins and help with managing any health situation that may arise during the time.
To subscribe to the plan, people can WhatsApp a request to 91761 97979, e-mail to hello@prayojana.in or just log onto their website www.prayojana.in and register, said a press release.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.