Start-up offers free services for elderly

City-based start-up Prayojana Golden Years Services has launched free services to help the elderly during the lockdown.

Their COVID-19 plan provides senior citizens living by themselves with a 24x7 helpline, groceries and essentials supply on request, bi-weekly telephone check-ins and help with managing any health situation that may arise during the time.

To subscribe to the plan, people can WhatsApp a request to 91761 97979, e-mail to hello@prayojana.in or just log onto their website www.prayojana.in and register, said a press release.