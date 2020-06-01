Stanley Medical College Hospital to have 400 more beds for COVID-19

Another 400 beds are getting ready at an old block of the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai for handling COVID-19 patients, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said on Monday. With this, the hospital will have 900 beds for the patients affected by the pandemic.

“The hospital already has 500 beds as an exclusive COVID-19 facility. We are scaling up facilities in hospitals keeping in mind the requirements,” the Minister said at a press conference. Facilities in all medical college hospitals, district headquarters hospitals, and also in taluk hospitals in some districts such as Perambalur, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur were being increased. “At the primary health centre-level, we are readying bed facilities and oxygen provision in 30-bed centres,” he said.

The Public Works Department had taken up work on priority to ready the 400-bed facility at Stanley Hospital. “It will be ready in two or three days. All the beds will be in individual rooms with partitions and oxygen lines,” he said.

According to him, measures were being taken to augment manpower. “Already, retired dean of the hospital and doctors from Erode had joined,” he said.

People should compulsorily wear masks and follow physical distancing when utilising public transport. In case of any symptoms of Influenza Like Illness, commuters should not use public transportation and come forward for testing, the Minister said.

Official returns

“There is no need to fear COVID-19,” said A. Ravi, professor of medicine, and COVID-19 Nodal Officer of the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. After testing positive for COVID-19 and undergoing treatment, he has returned to duty now.

“I was seeing many patients and visiting the COVID-19 outpatient department and wards. I was wearing masks and personal protective equipment, and following hand hygiene. Despite all safety precautions, I developed high grade fever nearly 15 days ago. Then, I started to experience fatigue that was followed by dry cough. I decided to undergo testing, and my swab returned positive for COVID-19,” he said.

Isolating himself, Dr. Ravi was admitted to the hospital and underwent treatment. “I started to experience signs of improvement from the 10th day. Another swab returned negative for COVID-19. After taking rest for two days, I returned for work,” he said.

In his experience at the hospital, he said patients with uncontrolled diabetes were affected the most. “It is not only important to take medication but also periodically check sugar levels and ensure that it is under control. There is no need to fear, and one can recover well,” he said.

With a number of senior doctors testing positive at the hospital, he said most of them tested negative for COVID-19, and were all set to return to duty.